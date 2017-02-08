SPORTS

After awful season, Bears ticket prices increase

CHICAGO (WLS) --
After the Chicago Bears worst season in decades, the team still wants to charge fans more to see them play.

Season tickets holders will have to pay more next season, the team announced Wednesday.

Ticket prices will increase by an average of 2.6 percent.

This would be the first season ticket price increase since 2014.

The Bears finished the season 3-13.

The Bears 2017 home schedule includes match-ups against Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and the three NFC North rivals, Green Bay, Minnesota and Detroit.
