A's catcher Bruce Maxwell, who knelt during national anthem, arrested in Arizona on gun charge

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell takes a knee during the national anthem before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. --
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been arrested after a female food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her.

Maxwell was the only player in Major League Baseball this year to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Scottsdale police said officers went to Maxwell's home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police said Maxwell was held in custody pending an initial appearance.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

The 26-year-old Maxwell hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was projected to be Oakland's starting catcher next year.
