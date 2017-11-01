WORLD SERIES

Astros fall to Dodgers 3-1, Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion

EMBED </>More Videos

The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series. The series is now tied 3-3. Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion.

The Astros went on the board as George Springer hit a home run in the third inning. The Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor hit a base hit in the sixth that brought Austin Barnes in for a run. Corey Seager had a sacrifice fly to bring in Chase Utley for the leading run.

Dodgers went up again as Joc Peterson scored a home run in the seventh inning.

The Astros will face the Dodgers one last time on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m in Los Angeles.

Lance McCullers Jr. will be the starting pitcher.

Follow ABC13 Houston Sports on Twitter for live updates from L.A. and live tweet coverage during Game 6.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesMLBHouston AstrosLos Angeles DodgersHoustonCalifornia
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Dodgers beat Astros 3-1 in World Series Game 6, keep dream alive
Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2
Yuli Gurriel suspended for 5 games in 2018 for racist gesture
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
More world series
SPORTS
Georgia opens at No. 1 in CFP, ahead of Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson
Heat take on Bulls in battle of struggling clubs
Skidding Blackhawks take on inconsistent Flyers
Dodgers beat Astros 3-1 in World Series Game 6, keep dream alive
More Sports
Top Stories
2 killed in Gold Coast crash involving taxi
New York terror suspect is husband and father-pledged to ISIS
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Chicago police say no credible threats to city, increase patrol presence
Elgin boy's Mario Kart costume custom-made by DePaul students
Elgin man charged in mother's murder after body parts found in lagoon
Barack Obama, Prince Harry kick off Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Dodgers beat Astros 3-1 in World Series Game 6, keep dream alive
Show More
Suspect shoots himself in penis after West Pullman robbery
Maggots found in child's diaper, couple charged
California school barricade ends with suspect in custody
Judge denies special prosecutor request for man fatally shot by CPD officer
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
More News
Top Video
New York terror suspect is husband and father-pledged to ISIS
Elgin boy's Mario Kart costume custom-made by DePaul students
Chicago police say no credible threats to city, increase patrol presence
Judge denies special prosecutor request for man fatally shot by CPD officer
More Video