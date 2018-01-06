SPORTS

Bears interview John DeFilippo for head coaching job

John DeFilippo of the Philadelphia Eagles.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --
The Chicago Bears say they were interviewing Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for their head coaching job.

In his second year as the Eagles' QBs coach, DeFilippo has helped Carson Wentz emerge as one of the best passers in the league. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2016, he threw for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury last month.

In Chicago, DeFilippo would be working with another quarterback drafted second overall - Mitchell Trubisky last spring.

The Bears were meeting with DeFilippo in Philadelphia on Saturday. They have also interviewed Minnesota and New England offensive coordinators Pat Shurmur and Josh McDaniels, Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards and Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Bears fired John Fox after a 14-34 record in three years and a .292 winning percentage that ranks as the second-lowest in franchise history. They were 5-11 this past season.
