Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman uses Heimlich maneuver to save man at Austin airport

Jerrell Freeman poses with the man he saved with the Heimlich maneuver at an Austin airport. (Jerrell Freeman.)

AUSTIN, Texas (WLS) --
Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman is making some offseason news ahead of the team's training camp.

His flight back to Chicago was delayed, so while he was waiting at the airport, Freeman saw a guy choking.

He wasted no time coming to the rescue by administering the Heimlich maneuver.

It all worked out and for proof, Freeman posted a photo Sunday with the guy, all smiles after the scary incident.
