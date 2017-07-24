CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan's life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha pic.twitter.com/yzgGw967iO — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) July 23, 2017

Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman is making some offseason news ahead of the team's training camp.His flight back to Chicago was delayed, so while he was waiting at the airport, Freeman saw a guy choking.He wasted no time coming to the rescue by administering the Heimlich maneuver.It all worked out and for proof, Freeman posted a photo Sunday with the guy, all smiles after the scary incident.