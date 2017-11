As a Chicago Bear, Cam Meredith knows a lot about football and he knows plenty about helping out Chicago kids.The Bears wide receiver stopped by ABC7 to talk about celebrating Thanksgiving at the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.Meredith and some former players will be serving Thanksgiving dinners to kids at the Mercy Home For Boys and Girls at 1140 W. Jackson Blvd from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday.For more information, visit www.drinkkra.com/mercyhome