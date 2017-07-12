Host and retired NFL legend Peyton Manning brought the humor to the ESPYS stage, joking about his retirement and having fun at the expense of the biggest stars in sports. Manning's most well received joke touched on the awkwardness between NBA former teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
Air Force Sgt. Israel Del Toro shares his story of perseverance
Pat Tillman Award for Service winner Air Force Sgt. Israel Del Toro inspired the crowd with his amazing story of perseverance. Del Toro vowed to stay strong for all injured service members, disabled civilians and anybody having a bad day.
Jarrius Robertson earns Jimmy V Award
New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. "Don't ever give up. These are the words by Jimmy V I have been living by my entire life," Robertson said. "I have been doing things I never thought I could have done before - and earning the Jimmy V award tonight is amazing."
Vin Scully recognized as icon
Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully began his Icon Award acceptance speech with the same phrase he used to begin his Los Angeles Dodgers games: "Hi everybody, and a very pleasant good evening to you." Scully gracefully and humbly accepted the award in the same voice that defined Dodger baseball for 67 years.
Michelle Obama honors Eunice Kennedy Shriver
Former first lady Michelle Obama posthumously presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Obama shared about Shriver's amazing life work of inclusion and acceptance. Shriver's son Tim accepted the award on her behalf.