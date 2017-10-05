EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2492447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago Blackhawks get their season underway Thursday night against defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Chicago Blackhawks kick off their season at home Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.The home opener gets underway at 7:30 p.m. against the defending Stanley Cup champions.A red carpet event kicks off at 5 p.m. features appearances with current players and alumni. That's on Madison Street in front of the United Center and it is free to attend.On Wednesday, Bryan Bickell became emotional at a news conference announcing retirement after signing a one-day contract with the Hawks.He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last November. He wants to raise awareness for the disease.Bickell says he will always cherish his time here in Chicago including helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.The Daily Herald's Joe Aguilar joined ABC7 Thursday morning to talk about the Blackhawks' opener.