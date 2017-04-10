The NHL has released the schedule for the Chicago Blackhawks series against the Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.The Blackhawks finished with the top record in the Western Conference, earning the right to play the eighth-seeded Predators.The Blackhawks will open on home ice at the United Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.Game 1: Predators at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. TV: NBCSN, CSN Chicago,Game 2: Predators at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. TV: NBC,Game 3: Blackhawks at Predators at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17. TV: CNBC, CSN Chicago,Game 4: Blackhawks at Predators on Thursday, April 20. Game time TBD.Game 5*: Predators at Blackhawks on Saturday, April 22. Game time TBD.Game 6*: Blackhawks at Predators on Monday, April 24. Game time TBD.Game 7*: Predators at Blackhawks on Wednesday, April 26. Game Time TBD.*If necessary.The Blackhawks previously played the Predators in the first round in 2015 and 2010. Both times the Hawks won and went on to win the Stanley Cup.