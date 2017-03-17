SPORTS

Chicago Blackhawks surprise young fans: 'Your rink is what you make it'

Chicago Blackhawks Scott Darling and Ryan Hartman, who grew up in the Lemont and West Dundee, surprised local kids who are completely devoted to the sport. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Blackhawks Scott Darling and Ryan Hartman, who grew up in southwest suburban Lemont and northwest suburban West Dundee, respectively, surprised a few young hockey fans who love the sport so much, they'll play anywhere they can.

The weather in Chicago can be pretty fickle. Some say it's possible to experience all four seasons in one day. Outdoor ice rinks are popular fixtures in hockey families' backyards in the winter. But recent mild temperatures turned those rinks to slush.

Darling and Hartman said hockey players don't have ice, they improvise. That means practicing a driveway, basement, garage, alley or mom's kitchen, if necessary.

They decided to surprise some local kids who are just as devoted to hockey as they are. The young fans were floored.

"You don't need ice to play hockey," Darling said. "Your rink is what you make it."
