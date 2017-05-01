  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

8-year-old boy who befriended Stephen Curry dies after cancer fight

EMBED </>More News Videos

Brody Stephens beat leukemia twice since his birth. But on Saturday, he died from viral complications related to his treatment. (KGO-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS --
An 8-year-old Indiana boy who befriended his basketball and football heroes during a years-long fight with leukemia has died.

Brody Stephens, of Indianapolis, beat leukemia twice since his birth. But on Saturday, he died from viral complications related to his treatment.

As he underwent hospitalizations and a bone marrow transplant, Brody was visited by his heroes, including Golden State's Stephen Curry and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, tight end Jack Doyle and coach Chuck Pagano.

Golden State flew Brody to California last month to serve as ball boy, attend the team's shoot-around and Coach Steve Kerr's pre-game press conference.

Brody's father, Jason Stephens, says his son was a "very special kid that inspired everyone that knew him."


Draymond Green and Kevin Durant both wear "Brody Strong" bracelets. On Monday, Stephen Curry, who met Brody several times, said the fan was an inspiration to him and the team.

"I'm glad I got to meet him, spend some time with him. Hopefully bring a little joy for him and his family these past few months," Curry said.

Curry said the team will find a way to honor Brody during the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsstephen curryleukemiacancerOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Vote: How do you expect each NBA playoff first-round series to end?
Vote: Which teams will advance in the NBA playoffs?
Bulls beat Warriors 94-87 in 1st game without Durant
Warriors begin life without Durant in Chicago
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Niners surprised when Bears took Mitchell Trubisky, not Solomon Thomas, after trade
Skidding Royals seek turnaround vs. White Sox
Phillies, Cubs open four-game series at Wrigley
Royals finish opening month with 9-game skid, look to bounce back
More Sports
Top Stories
May Day in Chicago: Thousands march for immigrant rights
Skywest flight diverted due to smoke on plane
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Garage where real estate mogul Lee Miglin murder occurred center of court case
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Show More
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
President Obama returning to Chicago Wednesday
24-hour vigil honors fallen Chicago police officers
McDonald's debuts 'superfluous' frork utensil with new sandwiches
Trump administration ending Michelle Obama's girls education program
More News
Top Video
I-Team EXCLUSIVE: Miglin murder 20 years later
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Garage where real estate mogul Lee Miglin murder occurred center of court case
Lisa Stebic's family marks 10 years since her disappearance from Plainfield
More Video