Brandi Chastain plaque flap hearkens back to Cristiano Ronaldo statue

Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. Chastain said the plaque "it's not the most flattering... but it's nice."

The good news though, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, someone has volunteered to pay to have it redone.

Chastain is a San Jose native and played soccer at Cal and Santa Clara.

Former 49er Harris Barton, former Niner executive John McVay and Former Giants pitcher Matt Cain were also inducted at the ceremony.

Chastain's plaque reminded people of a now infamous statue created of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has an airport named after him, but it was his odd-looking statue that attracted attention in Wednesday's ceremony honoring the Portugal star in his hometown.



On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.

Hall of fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News images on the plaques are "representations" and never intended to be photographic likenesses. Savicke says there are no plans to re-do the plaque.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
