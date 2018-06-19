SPORTS

Brawl breaks out between parents at softball tournament in Tennessee

EMBED </>More Videos

Cell phone video captures fight at softtball tournament in Tennessee. (WLS)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WLS) --
A video circulating on social media shows nearly a dozen parents throwing punches at each other during a softball tournament Saturday in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Lesli Hicks says her sons have played in baseball tournaments for years but she says this is something she's never seen before.

"I don't know what they hope to accomplish by acting like that, it didn't benefit their children any and it really just shows poor sportsmanship," said Hicks.

Tournament director Tina Gale says both teams involved in the fight were from North Carolina and immediately disqualified from the tournament and escorted out of the ballpark.

"I like to yell and scream but I do my best to scream positive things to the kids and just encourage them," said Hicks.

There are parents that are out of control but for the most part what I see locally, everyone keeps themselves well in check," added Hicks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbrawlu.s. & worldfightbaseballTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Farmer PH double lifts Dodgers over Cubs in 1st game of DH
New exhibit celebrates 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
Notre Dame's Te'von Coney pleads guilty to possession of marijuana
Learning to play through the ups and downs
More Sports
Top Stories
Marc Winner, former tanning salon owner, sentenced to 13 years in rape case
Chicago Weather: Storms move through Chicago area
Teen dies at hospital after being shot in Univ. Village, covered with sheet
'Alexa, order room service': Marriott hotels add Amazon's voice assistant
Former Harpo Studios building now home to co-working space
Nikki Haley says US will leave UN Human Rights Council
Missing child alert issued for newborn in Florida
Report: University of Chicago among top schools for financial aid packages
Show More
3 dead after being pulled from pool at apartment complex
Riverside police release video of alleged DUI driver going wrong way on 1st Ave
Man charged with damaging CPD vehicles outside police awards ceremony
How family immigration was handled during past administrations
More News