A video circulating on social media shows nearly a dozen parents throwing punches at each other during a softball tournament Saturday in Kingsport, Tennessee.Lesli Hicks says her sons have played in baseball tournaments for years but she says this is something she's never seen before."I don't know what they hope to accomplish by acting like that, it didn't benefit their children any and it really just shows poor sportsmanship," said Hicks.Tournament director Tina Gale says both teams involved in the fight were from North Carolina and immediately disqualified from the tournament and escorted out of the ballpark."I like to yell and scream but I do my best to scream positive things to the kids and just encourage them," said Hicks.There are parents that are out of control but for the most part what I see locally, everyone keeps themselves well in check," added Hicks.