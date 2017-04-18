SPORTS

Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics 111-97 to take 2-0 series lead

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo drives towards the basket past Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON --
Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Rajon Rondo finished one rebound shy of a triple-double and the Chicago Bulls beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler added eight rebounds and eight assists. Rondo's night ended with 11 points and 14 assists on a night when all five Bulls starters reached double figures.

Dwyane Wade had 22 points, including 16 in the second half, and Robin Lopez added 18 points and eight points.

The Bulls host Game 3 on Friday.

After a better start by the Celtics, a familiar theme started to take hold as the Bulls took control by again dominating on the offensive glass. Chicago held a 43-38 rebounding edge for the game.

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points for Boston.

Boston got within 91-82 early in the fourth before Chicago went on a 14-4 run to push its lead up to 19.

The Celtics did a much better job containing Bobby Portis in Game 2 after he hurt them with 19 points off the bench in Game 1. But Paul Zipser picked up the slack in Game 2, scoring 16 points in 29 minutes.

After getting thoroughly pushed around underneath in Game 1, the Celtics grabbed the first four rebounds of the night while scoring the game's first seven points.

That changed quickly, though, as the Bulls responded with a 20-4 run. Boston's early rebounding edge evaporated just as fast, with all five Bulls starters grabbing an offensive rebound in the first six minutes of action.

Chicago again used its big men to push the Celtics out of the paint and was quicker to the ball in a lot of 50-50 situations. The Bulls outscored the Celtics in the paint 32-20 for the half.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Nikola Mirotic finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. ... Boston held a 14-9 edge in fast-break points and 14-12 advantage on second-chance points.

Celtics: Finished with 16 turnovers, leading to 23 Chicago points. ...Thomas shot 7 of 13 from the free throw line. .... Scored 46 points in the first half of both Games 1 and 2.

UP NEXT

The series shifts to Chicago Friday night for Game 3.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BullsBoston Celticsnba playoffs
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bulls beat top-seeded Celtics 111-97 to take 2-0 series lead
Cubs ask non-players to sign doc discouraging sale of World Series rings
Schwarber, Cubs rally past Brewers to snap 4-game skid
Gonzalez, White Sox win 4-1 to stop Yanks' 8-game win streak
More Sports
Top Stories
Highland Park family donates $1M for new substance abuse center
Man's car stolen at gunpoint in Naperville
McDonald's employee tipped off police about Cleveland Facebook killer
Schaumburg woman found strangled; search for killer continues
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno police say
Riverwoods businessman, tennis pro murdered in Costa Rica
Jury awards $350K to family of teen shot by police
Show More
Trump signs immigration labor order during Wisconsin visit
Man charged in fatal shooting near CTA Red Line stop
Teacher accused of having sex with student; stolen property, edibles found in car
McDonald's, Cinnabon, Hooters offer Tax Day freebies
Fifth Third Bank branch robbed in Loop
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos