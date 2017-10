Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is out indefinitely after being injured in a "physical altercation" with forward Bobby Portis during practice Tuesday, team officials said.In a statement, officials said Mirotic suffered a concussion and maxillary fractures. They believe he will likely require surgery. There is no timeline for his return to play.Officials said the team is evaluating disciplinary actions.No details about the fight or what caused it have been released.