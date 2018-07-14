SPORTS

Cardinals fire Matheny with team hovering near .500

The St. Louis Cardinals fired manager Mike Matheny.

ST. LOUIS --
The St. Louis Cardinals have fired manager Mike Matheny during his seventh season with the team hovering around .500.

The Cardinals announced Matheny's firing after an 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night, a defeat that dropped St. Louis to 47-46 and seven games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Matheny went 591-473 as manager, and his tenure included a loss to the Boston Red Sox in the 2013 World Series. Matheny was a Gold Glove Award-winning catcher with St. Louis from 2000-2004 before getting his first managerial job with the club prior to the 2012 season.

The Cardinals made the playoffs in Matheny's first four seasons before missing the past two postseasons.

Hitting coach John Mabry and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller were also fired, and bench Coach Mike Shildt was named the team's interim manager.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldSt. Louis CardinalsMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Baez homers, drives in 5 as Cubs rout Padres 11-6
FC Dallas defeats 10-man Chicago Fire to claim Brimstone Cup
Royals aim for series win over White Sox before all-star break
Sources: Jabari Parker signs 2-year, $40M deal with Bulls
More Sports
Top Stories
Fatal police shooting in South Shore sparks clashes with CPD
4 Chicago firefighters hurt in suspicious Hegewisch fire
Pokemon Go Fest draws gamers to Chicago's North Side
Woman, 22, survives 7 days after SUV plunges off cliff in California
Renovations of Illinois governor's mansion complete
3 vehicles struck by gunfire on I-57
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander expecting first child
Show More
Sources: Jabari Parker signs 2-year, $40M deal with Bulls
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Galewood house fire
Girl, 12, accused of trying to poison 4-year-old stepbrother
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More News