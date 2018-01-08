Carpentersville's Bradie Tennell earns spot on Olympic skating team

Bradie Tennell performs during the women's free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Bradie Tennell, a 19-year-old from Carpentersville, is headed to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next month after she won a spot on the U.S. team by winning the national championship last week.She did much of her training at Twin Rinks Arena in Buffalo Grove, where on Monday many of her fellow skaters were excited for her.While many of the top U.S. skaters move out West to train in California or Colorado, Tennell has stayed close to home at Twin Rinks Arena, where pictures of her from previous championships hang from the rafters. Coaches there have worked with Tennell for more than a decade.She trains for several hours a day with other area hopefuls.After her win, other skaters signed a banner congratulating her on going to the Olympics.