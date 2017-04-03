WINDY CITY LIVE

Charles Tillman's 'A Night to Remember' event

EMBED </>More News Videos

Former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman (WLS)

Former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman has a great event coming up where you can head back to the 1980s.

For ticket information head to: charlestillman.org
Related Topics:
sportsWindy City LIVEChicago Bears
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Chicago group brings black women together
Fact or Fiction: Twin OB/GYNs 'Dr. J' & 'Dr. I'
Pillow Talk: Telephone proposal
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Windy City LIVE
SPORTS
Northwestern's Friday night games moved to Saturdays next season
White sign behind home plate tricks Cubs' Javier Baez on crucial play
NHL not going to 2018 Olympics in South Korea
Armchair referee emails LPGA about 1-inch infraction, costing golfer $155K
More Sports
Top Stories
Media allowed at hearing for teen charged in 'horrific' Facebook Live gang rape
Husband, wife celebrating birthday killed in wrong-way crash
Teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
Baseball player, 15, brutally beaten while walking friend home after game
500-pound man found dead inside 'hoarder house'
5 injured in Dan Ryan crash on South Side
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
Show More
11 dead in Russian subway explosion
NHL not going to 2018 Olympics in South Korea
Hotel CO leak kills 13-year-old boy attending birthday party
Man beat, burned boy in case of 'horrific' child abuse, prosecutors say
Girl, 13, abducted from park, sexually assaulted by 3 boys in vacant home, police say
More News
Top Video
White Sox open season on South Side Monday
Media allowed at hearing for teen charged in 'horrific' Facebook Live gang rape
Family seeks help for 7 children found living in squalor in Englewood
6 shot in East Garfield Park
More Video