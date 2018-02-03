  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Bears superstar linebacker Brian Urlacher was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday. (WLS)

Bears superstar linebacker Brian Urlacher was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

The 39-year-old linebacker was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He spent his entire pro career with the Chicago Bears from 2000 - 2012.

The Chicago Bears said the announcement was made official on Saturday in Minneapolis.

He named the NFL Defensive Play of the Year by the Associated Press in 2005.

Urlacher was drafted in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft and played safety at the University of New Mexico. Upon joining the Bears, he moved to the linebacker position.
