Chicago Bears releasing QB Jay Cutler

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo&#47;Nam Y. Huh)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Bears will release longtime starting quarterback Jay Cutler, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cutler, 33, played eight seasons with the Bears, compiling a 51-51 record and one playoff appearance after being acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Shoulder and thumb injuries limited Cutler to five games with the Bears last season, throwing for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns to go with five interceptions and five fumbles.


Cutler led the Bears to the 2010 NFC Championship Game, but an injury forced him off the field early in a loss to the rival Green Bay Packers.

The Bears already have a replacement lined up in free agent quarterback Mike Glennon. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Bears.
