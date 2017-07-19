SPORTS

Chicago Bears sign QB and top pick Mitchell Trubisky

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky listens to questions after team's NFL football practice Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO --
The Chicago Bears on Wednesday signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, their first-round draft pick and the No. 2 overall selection in April.

Trubisky gets a four-year contract worth under $30 million, with approximately $19 million to sign.

While Trubisky is considered the franchise's quarterback of the future, despite the price the Bears paid to draft him he's not expected to start this season.

Veteran Mike Glennon was signed in the offseason to take over for the departed Jay Cutler, and he gives the Bears time to develop Trubisky.

Chicago moved up one spot in April's draft in a trade with San Francisco, and gave up the No. 3 selection overall, plus a third- and fourth-rounder and a 2018 third-rounder. An also-ran in the NFC North, the Bears made a massive move that surprised even Glennon.

During minicamps, Trubisky acknowledged the quarterbacking situation in Chicago.

"I'm going to come out here and compete," Trubisky said. "But we know Mike is the starter, so it's my job to support him and make sure everything I do I can help him as well. I'm just here to be a great teammate, continue to get better and make sure the Chicago Bears are winning."

Trubisky started all 13 games for North Carolina last season, setting single-season school records for passing yards (3,748), passing touchdowns (30) and total offense (4,056) while completing 68 percent of his passes.

Coach John Fox has downplayed the QB situation.

"I don't think we're doing anything new and different here," Fox said. "I think everybody in the league has a backup and third quarterback. I don't know that it's a new concept. I'd rather not make a big deal out of something I don't think's a big deal."

Along with Trubisky and Glennon, the Bears have veterans Mark Sanchez and Connor Shaw on the roster.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago Bearssoldier fieldfootballChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Montgomery homers as Cubs beat Braves 8-2 for 6th straight
Mitchell Trubisky signs rookie deal
Cubs' Kris Bryant leaves game after hurting finger on slide
Yanks get Todd Frazier from White Sox for '16 first-rounder Blake Rutherford
More Sports
Top Stories
Cook Co. sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Baby dies in hot car during mother's 6-hour hair appointment
Charges dropped in death of boy, 11, stabbed 20 times
Police: Woman abandoned 14-year-old son on highway
Family kicked off JetBlue flight wants answers, but may be banned
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
Immigrant to be deported due to decades-old conviction
Show More
Cops: Teens robbed man they met on CTA train in Evanston
Bodies of couple missing since 1942 found in Swiss glacier
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with $1 dogs
Thousands of roaches invade Philadelphia neighborhood
Minneapolis releases 911 calls made by woman fatally shot by officer
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos