Chicago Bulls fulfill teen's wish with one-day contract and practice

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Bulls helped a young man fulfill a wish, signing him to a one day contract and inviting him to practice.

Bennie "Trey" Flowers is a 17-year-old high schooler from Portland, Ore. He survived a liver transplant and Wednesday, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and his favorite team, he was an honorary Chiacgo Bull.

"It's been a great experience so, the past hour or so being here, you know I'd like to thank coach for looking at my abilities," Flowers said.

During practice, Flowers got some shooting pointers from Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg.
