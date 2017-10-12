Chicago Cubs clinch NLDS, beat Washington Nationals 9-8

CHICAGO --The Chicago Cubs clinched the National League Division Series, beating the Nationals 9-8 in Game 5.
Left-hander Gio Gonzalez was picked to start Game 5 for the Washington Nationals on Thursday night in their NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.
The Nationals announced their pitching choice on Twitter a little less than six hours before the deciding game was scheduled to begin at their stadium.
Exactly five years ago to the day, Gonzalez was the starter in Game 5 of the 2012 NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals, a contest Washington led 6-0 before losing 9-7.
"Didn't do too well," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said, "so I'm sure redemption is on his mind."
Gonzalez, 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA during the regular season, was the choice for this Game 5 over right-hander Tanner Roark, who has not made a start in the playoffs this year and was available in relief Friday.
"Everybody is on call," Baker said, adding that two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer "possibly" would be available to throw two innings if needed.
Righty Kyle Hendricks was slated to start for the Cubs. He was the winning pitcher in Chicago's 3-0 victory in Game 1 at Nationals Park, allowing only two singles in seven innings.
Gonzalez started Game 2 of the series, also in Washington, and allowed three runs in five innings of what became a 6-3 victory for the Nationals. He gave up homers to Willson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo, left while trailing 3-1 and did not factor in the decision.
The Nationals have never won a postseason series, exiting in the NLDS after winning NL East titles in 2012, 2014 and 2016. They lost in four games to the San Francisco Giants in 2014, then lost another Game 5 at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.
The Dodgers will host Chicago or Washington in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon made one lineup tweak, replacing Ben Zobrist in the fifth spot with Albert Almora Jr.
The Nationals are sticking with the lineup Baker used for Game 4, which Washington won 5-0 on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field to avoid elimination. That includes Jayson Werth in left field and batting second, although Baker said he considered sitting the 38-year-old who is in the last season of a $126 million, seven-year contract.
Werth is hitting .071 in the NLDS, with one single in 14 at-bats.
"Jayson has been a big-game guy most of his career. So not being sentimental or anything, but trying to be a realist. ... Law of averages is on Jayson's side, big time," said Baker, a former outfielder in the majors. "I've been Jayson. And so I might have had a fit if I wasn't playing tonight."
Fans head to bars, Park at Wrigley to watch Game 5
While some diehard Cubs fans will make the trip to D.C., some will head to Wrigley Thursday night instead. The decisive game will be played on the big screen outside the ballpark.
Other fans are heading to Murphy's Bleachers and other watering holes in Wrigleyville to witness what they hope will be glory. Bars rolled out the red carpet, anticipating good turnout. Bar owners said they're prepared for a crush of fans, particularly if the Cubs take an early lead.
Throughout the playoffs the fire marshal has been making the rounds, ensuring bars are not exceeding capacity. Bar owners said they have additional measures in place Thursday night.
"For all clinch games, we use all plastic. No cans, no bottles, nothing over the bar other than everything poured into plastic cups," said David Strauss, co-owner of Sluggers.
"We've got our security ready to go. We just want a really fun atmosphere for our customers, and we want to see us going on to the NLCS for the third year in a row," said Patrick Curth, manager of Murphy's Bleachers.
Even though the Cubs are playing away, crowd control measures are still in place around Wrigley Field. Police anticipate fans may want to gather in the shadow of the Friendly Confines if there's a clinch
For Cubs fans, Thursday's game is do-or-die. It is in the nature of Cubs fans to be optimistic.
They are excited, but nervous, and channeled all their energy, game superstitions and hope for a Game 5 clinch as the staff at Wrigley wash away the pain of Wednesday night's loss.
"It wasn't our night last night. Maybe the weather had something to do with it. But we'll see if they can pull it off again," said Matthew Menard, a Cubs fan.
"Hoping for a win. Hoping for a Game 5 win. We need that," said Mike Ficaro, another Cubs fan.
Ficaro was one of the thousands of disappointed Cubs fans who watched Game 4 in person.
"Sitting in the outfield, it was a great atmosphere, until that grand slam went. Then the game started to clear out," he said.
But Thursday is a new day, with renewed hopes for the Cubs to advance to the National League Championship Series.
"We still have a chance. Hopefully we can knock it out in their home park. So we'll see what happens," Menard said.
"I am nervous, but hopeful. Like, I know they can do it. You know, they're really gonna come back," said Christina Diaz, who also roots for the Cubs.
The Park at Wrigley will be hosting a Game 5 watch party Thursday night. Gates will open an hour before the game broadcast begins. Fans can buy up to four tickets per person at $10 each. Admission for children who are 2 or younger is free. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Visit parkatwrigley.com to buy tickets and for more information.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.