Chicago Cubs NLDS Game 4 against Nationals postponed

Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals has been postponed until 3:08 p.m. Wednesday.The Cubs and Nationals took batting practice and the grounds crew got the field ready before bringing out the tarp. The rain had not yet come in, but there were showers in the forecast for the rest of Tuesday.Chicago has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series after Monday's 2-1 victory at Wrigley Field.If the game is postponed, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the team will stay with Jake Arrieta for their starting pitcher. Nationals manager Dusty Baker left open the possibility of using Game 1 starter Stephen Strasburg instead of Tanner Roark on Wednesday, when more rain is in the forecast early in the day.The winner of the NLDS takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round, scheduled to begin Saturday in Los Angeles.Excitement built as the clock inched closer to game time Tuesday. The Cubs hope to beat the Nationals to advance to the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.Rooting them on is 59-year-old Keith Houchin on his birthday."It's my birthday and there's nothing better than going to the Cubs game on my birthday," he said.The Cubs also hope to beat the weather; rain is expected. Houchin came prepared with a poncho."It was just a gift from my wife a few years ago. It's so small, it's nice to keep it with me and take it to the game," Houchin said.Anticipating rain gear being a hot commodity, Marcus Lyons is selling them alongside other goodies. He said the ponchos may be subject to surge pricing."Right ow, they might be kind of cheap. But once starts raining, the price may go up," he said, laughing.It wasn't the rain but a windfall of tickets that Jose Mateo and Ernseto Lorenzo were hoping for. They've been Cubs fans for 25 years, following them from their home in the Dominican Republic.They came to town to run the Chicago Marathon, and leave Wednesday, but they are trying their luck at buying last minute tickets.Moments after his go-ahead hit, Anthony Rizzo walked across the infield at frenzied Wrigley Field and shouted "Respect me! Respect me!"Rizzo blooped a tiebreaking single into left field with two outs in the eighth and the Cubs overcame Max Scherzer's brilliant performance to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Monday for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.The Nationals had a base open with Rizzo coming to the plate and pinch runner Leonys Martin on second, but manager Dusty Baker elected to pitch to the slugger with Willson Conteras on-deck. Oliver Perez came in and Rizzo looped his first pitch into shallow left-center, finding a patch of grass between three Washington fielders.Rizzo stumbled after he took a big turnaround first and was tagged out to end the inning, but he didn't seem to care too much, demanding veneration as the Cubs came out of the dugout for the ninth."I want to make guys pay," Rizzo said. "I hit where I hit in the order. I drive in runs, and that's just the mentality that I always take in. Usually I keep that stuff behind the scenes and say that stuff, but just my emotions got me there."Baker had a different viewpoint. Asked if Rizzo, who drove in two runs in each of the first two games of the series, seems like a player who gets hits at key moments in the playoffs, Baker responded: "Well, yeah, I guess. I mean, it's not really turning it on when you bloop one in there, you know what I mean?"Scherzer was dominant in his return from a right hamstring injury, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh. But just like in Game 1, when Chicago was held hitless into the sixth by Stephen Strasburg, the World Series champion Cubs showed off their resilience on the way to a stirring victory.The Cubs tweeted the lineup for Game 4 late Tuesday morning.Surprisingly, many Cubs fans ABC7 Eyewitness News spoke with Tuesday morning were not scrambling to get to the game.There were no long lines outside the box office or at local brokers' offices. On StubHub, tickets less than $100 were still available. Maybe it's the weather, but fan fever seemed a little tame.Gray skies, cool weather and a slight breeze around Wrigley Field created the calm before the storm. The Cubs will take on the Nationals once again at 4:38 p.m."We're gonna win. We're gonna win. I know it. I feel good," said Blake Gwin, a Cubs fan.Most people said they prefer to watch on TV tonight."You know? Rather spend my money on beer than on tickets. It happens," Cubs fan Andy Petersen said with a laugh."I wish I could, but gotta be a fan on a budget," Gwin said.People like Gus Castro, who works at a nearby restaurant, said he was excited for the money that will roll in from fans who want to watch the game in Wrigleyville without going through the gates."It's a lot of work. Lot of people exciting. Lots of family. Something for all the family," Castro said.Fans who don't have a ticket still found a way to show their support - writing a chalk message on the brick wall on Sheffield Avenue. Go Cubs!Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday. Jake Arrieta returns from his own hamstring injury for the Cubs, while Tanner Roark gets the ball for the Nationals.