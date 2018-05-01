SPORTS

Chicago Dogs unveil new uniforms

The Chicago area's newest baseball team, The Chicago Dogs, are getting ready for the summer season.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Butch Hobson, the team manager, and Kyle Gaedele, an outfielder, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. Tuesday to unveil the independent Minor League team's new uniforms.

The team's inaugural season will begin with their home opener at Impact Field in northwest suburban Rosemont on Friday, May 25.

The Chicago Dogs will play 50 home games between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Single-game tickets, season tickets, eight-game packages and group rates can be purchased online at www.thechicagodogs.com or over the phone at 847-260-2544.

The team is hosting an open house at the stadium on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. ballpark tours will be held every half hour. Fans can meet Hobson and play catch with him on the field from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
