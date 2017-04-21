CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago Red Stars' home opener linked to Autism Awareness Day

The Chicago Red Stars are ready to kick things into high gear tomorrow at their home opener at Toyota Park. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Red Stars are ready to kick things into high gear Saturday for their home opener at Toyota Park.

The game is not just their home opener but also Autism Awareness Day. The team will offer special suites and rooms for kids who need quiet spaces for breaks, reduced sound during game play and a mini-resource fair on the concourse. Raising awareness is a personal passion for the team and staff.

"So autism is something that has affected our owner's family and my family and several folks in Chicago, of course. The thought behind it is to get more engaged in our community and to provide a platform for more awareness, not only about autism but autism acceptance," said Jamie Toole, vice president of partnerships for the Chicago Red Stars.

The home opener is Saturday at 3 p.m. against Kansas City in Toyota Park.
