Chicagoans celebrate Loyola Rambler's trip to Final Four

Chicagoans celebrated the Ramblers after their win over Kansas State on Saturday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago skyline lit up in Loyola University's maroon and gold colors in honor of the Ramblers' win against Kansas State Saturday night.

The team returned Sunday to Gentile Arena on Loyola's Rogers Park campus to a hero's welcome. Students and fans packed the arena to cheer them on to the Final Four and get a look at the NCAA Regional Championship trophy.

The Loyola Ramblers earned a spot in the Final Four Saturday.



Inside Clark Street Sports, Ramblers Final Four tee shirts were gear that fans said they just had to have.

"I called it, you can ask any of my friends, I predicted this," said Loyola student Andres Martinez.

In addition to Ramblers gear, fans scrambled to find tickets to San Antonio for Saturday's game against the Michigan Wolverines.

"I'm going to San Antonio. My dad sent me a screenshot of my plane ticket five minutes before the game was over last night, and me him and my sister are going," said Loyola student Sam Flores.

The team - and Sister Jean - have inspired a national following. The 98-year-old team chaplain has earned a legion of fans with her sharp wit.

A Sister Jean bobblehead is now the top-selling bobblehead of all time, even though they haven't been made yet. The Bobblehead Hall of Fame said the likenesses of Sister Jean will likely be sent out in June.

Even the Atlanta Falcons jumped on the Sister Jean bandwagon and invited her to stick around for their next football season.

"We're totally with her, we're happy she's in our corner," said Loyola alum Cassandra Garcia-Hooks of Sister Jean.

The Ramblers themselves are inspiring a new generation of fans. Holly Goodman, 7, is among the few who predicted Loyola's tournament run.

"We filled out brackets as a family, and so I filled hers out, she told me what schools to pick," said Holly's mother, Britany Goodman. "And she was Loyola all the way."

Former President Obama also voiced his support for the Ramblers in a tweet Saturday.



Loyola will face the Michigan Wolverines Saturday at 5:09 CT in the Final Four.

