SPORTS

Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver

Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson is dead after being struck by a suspected drunk driver Sunday. (Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS --
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.

The Colts said in a statement Sunday that the team is "heartbroken" by Jackson's death. The statement says the 26-year-old "was loved by all in the Colts organization."

State police identified the victims as Jackson, who grew up in Atlanta, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana. Police say they were killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 on Indianapolis' west side.

Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson was killed Sunday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.


Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Toxicology results are pending.
SPORTS
