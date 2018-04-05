Conor McGregor involved in backstage melee ahead of UFC 223

Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee, and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.McGregor crashed a press conference Thursday at Barclays Center. Video showed him with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at the arena. He was shown tossing trash cans and causing trouble during his unannounced appearance in New York.McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday's UFC 223 card.McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, "You'll strip me of nothing."After the scuffle, White said that a warrant was issued for McGregor's arrest and that his plane would not be allowed to take off. He described the incident as "a real bad career move" and speculated that McGregor would be facing a lawsuit.McGregor is tight with UFC 223 fighter Artem Lobov, who was involved this week in a scuffle in a hotel with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov fights Max Holloway for the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor.McGregor last fought at all in a boxing match he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, 2017.White had not announced he would officially strip McGregor of the championship until Wednesday when he discussed the popular Irish fighter's return to UFC this year."Conor McGregor is 100 percent coming back this year," White said.White said he did not expect McGregor to attend the fight.The UFC 223 main event of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway will be for the lightweight championship. Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson. Holloway already holds the 145-pound featherweight belt, and moved up to 155 pounds on less than one week's notice.Ferguson had been the 155-pound interim champion in McGregor's absence and remained the No. 1 contender in the division."We're not stripping Tony Ferguson," White said. "Tony Ferguson isn't being stripped. The only one that's losing a belt here is Conor. Conor is losing the belt. These two are fighting for the belt."Once the fight starts, McGregor will no longer be champion and the need for the interim belt will go away - leaving the winner as the true 155-pound champ.Ferguson and Nurmagomedov had been booked to fight each other four times, yet all four fights have been called off.White was hesitant to book a fifth fight between the two but could be forced to should Nurmagomedov walk out the champ."It's the last fight on earth that I want to make again," White said. "However this thing plays out on Saturday, we'll go from there. Tony is still the No. 1 ranked guy in the world either way, no matter who wins. I'll deal with that when it's time to deal with it."