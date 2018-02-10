  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
OLYMPICS

Could a North Korean athlete defect to South Korea during the Olympics?

EMBED </>More Videos

Could a North Korean athlete defect to South Korea during the Olympics? It's not likely, one expert says. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By one estimate from South Korea's Ministry of Unification, more than 30,000 people defect from North Korea each year, yet the country has sent 22 high-profile athletes and hundreds of others into South Korea as part of its Olympics delegation.

If one of the athletes wanted to defect, the time is right -- but that's not likely to happen, experts say.

"One of the main reasons North Korean athletes don't defect is because of their families back in North Korea," Benjamin Young, a doctoral candidate at George Washington University who has researched sports in North Korea, told ABC News' Mae Joo. "The families are well connected and intensely loyal to the Kim family regime."

Many of the athletes live comfortably in the capital, according to Young, and receive material rewards from the state based on their performance in the games.

During the games, they're also accompanied by government minders tasked with security, supervision and translation duties who report suspicious activities back to Pyongyang, Young said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnorth koreasouth koreaOlympicsu.s. & worldpolitics
OLYMPICS
17-year-old Red Gerard wins first gold medal for the US
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
Chicago-area Koreans find reason for hope in 2018 Olympics
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
More Olympics
SPORTS
17-year-old Red Gerard wins first gold medal for the US
Farrell's career-high 28 leads Irish guard attack in 84-69
What does the Darvish deal mean for other free agents and teams?
How Yu Darvish's move to Chicago affects his fantasy value
DePaul rolls in 80-63 victory over Providence
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: New round of snowfall could bring 5 more inches by Sunday
Chicago Auto Show: Doors opened Saturday
Yu Darvish, Cubs reach $126 million, 6-year deal
Glenwood man crushed by semi while changing tire on Tri-State Tollway
17-year-old Red Gerard wins first gold medal for the US
Police warn of Hyde Park robberies
Police: 2 Ohio officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Man on snowmobile killed in Channahon crash
Show More
Man reunites with beloved dog after woman gives him up at shelter
Heavy snowfall brings 'dibs' back to Chicago streets
Washington man, 19, raped dying woman, texted photos, police say
Actor Reg E. Cathey, of 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire,' dead at 59
Surveillance video shows man setting CTA car on fire
More News
Top Video
Chicago Auto Show: Doors opened Saturday
Chicago Weather: New round of snowfall could bring 5 more inches by Sunday
Fundraiser provides 'Luggage of Love' for foster children
Weekend Watch: J.B. Pritzker's philanthropy
More Video