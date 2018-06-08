7 ON YOUR SIDELINE

Cross-country bike ride raises awareness for intellectual and developmental disability community

Chicagoan Brennan Besser is biking from Seattle to New York to raise awarenesss for the intellectual and developmental disability community. (WLS)

The intellectual and developmental disability community is routinely underserved, but Chicagoan and Duke University basketball player Brennan Besser set out to change that.

Besser became aware of the challenges of living with these disabilities because his sister, Jacqueline, is a member of that community. To raise awareness, Besser is biking from Seattle to New York.

Besser said keeping his sister in mind gets him through the rough parts of the trip.
