Cubs announce 2017 National League Division Series roster

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs announced their National League Division Series roster Friday morning.

Pitchers on the roster are Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Hendricks, Brian Duensing, Jon Lester, Justin Wilson, Mike Montgomery, John Lackey, Pedro Strop, Jake Arrieta, Jose Quintana, and Wade Davis.

Infielders are Tommy La Stella, Ian Happ, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell, and Anthony Rizzo.

Outfielders are Albert Almora Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward, Leonys Martin, and Jon Jay.

Also on the roster are catchers Willson Contreras and Alex Avila.

The Cubs play their first NLDS 2017 game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
