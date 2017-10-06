  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Police deliver update on Las Vegas mass shooting... NOW
Cubs announce starting lineup for NLDS Game 1

Security remains top priority for Cubs watch party at Wrigley Friday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs announced their starting lineup for National League Division Series Game One against the Washington Nationals Friday.

Security tightens around Wrigley in advance of Game 1 watch party

An NLDS Game One watch party is planned for Friday outside Wrigley Field.

But even though the game is in Washington, D.C. security around Wrigley will be tight.

As preparations for the large crowds began Friday morning, public safety and security remained a concern in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The Chicago Police Department plans to deploy more officers over the weekend to assist with the event, city officials said.

Despite the security challenge, Sports World Chicago owner Brad Rosen said he wasn't worried.

"We've been waiting all year, and we just can't wait for the playoffs to start again," Rosen said. "The energy in the neighborhood is exciting."

The watch party is a ticketed event and will open about an hour before game time.

First pitch for Friday's game will be thrown by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise at 6:38 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

Saturday's game begins at 4:38 p.m., also in Washington.

The series arrives at Wrigley for Monday's game, which begins at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday's game starts at 3:08 p.m., also at Wrigley.

If Game Five is necessary, it will be held in Washington on Thursday at 5:38 p.m.


Cubs announce 2017 NLDS roster

The Chicago Cubs announced their National League Division Series roster Friday morning.

Pitchers on the roster are Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Hendricks, Brian Duensing, Jon Lester, Justin Wilson, Mike Montgomery, John Lackey, Pedro Strop, Jake Arrieta, Jose Quintana, and Wade Davis.
Infielders are Tommy La Stella, Ian Happ, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell, and Anthony Rizzo.

Outfielders are Albert Almora Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward, Leonys Martin, and Jon Jay.
Also on the roster are catchers Willson Contreras and Alex Avila.
