Cubs beat Nationals 2-1 in NLDS Game 3, lead series 2-1

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 at home at Wrigley Field in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, taking a series lead of 2-1.
Anthony Rizzo looped a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the Cubs overcame Max Scherzer's brilliant performance to beat the Nationals.
Scherzer was dominant in his return from a right hamstring injury, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh. But just like in Game 1, when Chicago was held hitless into the sixth by Stephen Strasburg, the World Series champion Cubs showed off their resilience on the way to a stirring victory.
Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Tuesday. Jake Arrieta returns from his own hamstring injury for the Cubs, while Tanner Roark gets the ball for the Nationals.
Chicago committed four errors, including two by left fielder Kyle Schwarber on one ugly play, and Rizzo and Jason Heyward each made uncharacteristic baserunning mistakes. But the Cubs got a huge pinch-hit single from Albert Almora Jr. and a solid pitching performance from Jose Quintana in the return of postseason baseball to Wrigley Field after last year's World Series ended in Cleveland.
With pinch-runner Leonys Martin on second in the eighth, Rizzo hit a blooper to left off Oliver Perez that found a patch of outfield grass between three Washington fielders. Rizzo stumbled after he took a big turn around first and was tagged out to end the inning, but he didn't seem to care too much, yelling and screaming as the Cubs came out of the dugout for the ninth.
All-Star Wade Davis then retired three in a row for his second save of the series. Jayson Werth popped out to Rizzo to end the game.
Actor and Cubs fan Bill Murray led Wrigley Field in "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch.
HEIGHTENED SECURITY AROUND WRIGLEY FIELD
Chicago police and private security are stretched thin with the Cubs game, Columbus Day Parade and the Bears game Monday.
Heavily armed police roamed the streets outside Wrigley Field, and huge city plow trucks moved into place before game time to block traffic around the ballpark. Officers on horseback lined Clark Street by Addison.
Security is always tight around Wrigley Field, especially for postseason games, but Monday's presence is even greater than most fans remember. Police even met with operators of bars around the ballpark to review security.
As fans roll out in force at Wrigley, police and emergency responders kept a watchful eye on the ballpark's surroundings.
"It's always scary nowadays. You never know what's going to happen," said Tim Mayer, who came to Wrigley from Indiana.
Like the postseason last year, expect long lines for metal detectors before first pitch. Bags will be checked and cameras and cell phones will be removed for screenings.
Streets around Wrigley were closed to traffic starting around 1 p.m., and there are parking restrictions.
"They're shutting down my street. We had to move our car today," said Cubs fan Catie Gruenwald.
Some fans took advantage of the new Park at Wrigley before the game. And on what looks to be an epic sports day in Chicago history some fans were already planning on heading straight to Soldier Field for the Bears game after the Cubs.
Cubs fan David Hayes said he's way more concerned about securing a ticket for Monday's playoff game than security. He was first in line at the box office, bright and early Monday morning.
Hayes is doing the right thing buying from an authorized vendor, with the Better Business Bureau and warning against ticket scams. The BBB advises to purchase tickets from the venue, look up information about your seller before buying, only buying from trusted vendors, know the refund policy and use payment methods that come with protections. For more information, visit bbb.org.
This is the first playoff game at home this year, so fans are stocking up on the shirts at the official Cubs store inside the Park at Wrigley.
CUBS GAME 3 LINEUP
The Chicago Cubs have released their lineup for Game 3.
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 9, 2017
NLDS Game 3 preview: https://t.co/noQuSGkh1v pic.twitter.com/2FN5VMi8g9
1. Jon Jay, CF
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Willson Contreras, C
5. Ben Zobrist, 2B
6. Kyle Schwarber, LF
7. Jason Heyward, RF
8. Addison Russell, SS
9. Jose Quintana, P
The Associated Press contributed to this report.