Cubs chair Tom Ricketts to be part owner of new Chicago soccer team

A plan to bring professional soccer to the heart of Chicago is now getting a boost from Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, the developer announced Wednesday.Ricketts has agreed to form a joint venture agreement to take ownership of the United Soccer League team, which is headed to Chicago, according to a statement from developer Sterling Bay."My family is very excited at the prospect of bringing professional USL soccer to Chicago at this terrific new development," Ricketts said in the statement.The team will play in a 20,000-seat stadium planned for a 70-acre stretch of land in the Bucktown and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the Lincoln Yards site.Real estate developer Sterling Bay hopes to use the stadium to entice Amazon to build its HQ 2 on the same piece of land.