SPORTS

Cubs chair Tom Ricketts to be part owner of new Chicago soccer team

EMBED </>More Videos

A 20,000-seat stadium is planned for a 70-acre stretch of land in the Bucktown and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the Lincoln Yards site. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A plan to bring professional soccer to the heart of Chicago is now getting a boost from Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, the developer announced Wednesday.

Ricketts has agreed to form a joint venture agreement to take ownership of the United Soccer League team, which is headed to Chicago, according to a statement from developer Sterling Bay.

"My family is very excited at the prospect of bringing professional USL soccer to Chicago at this terrific new development," Ricketts said in the statement.

The team will play in a 20,000-seat stadium planned for a 70-acre stretch of land in the Bucktown and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the Lincoln Yards site.

Real estate developer Sterling Bay hopes to use the stadium to entice Amazon to build its HQ 2 on the same piece of land.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssoccerChicago CubsChicagoLincoln ParkBucktown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
White Sox third-base prospect Jake Burger tears Achilles, likely out 12 months
Bears rookie Roquan Smith says most of stolen items have been recovered
Glasnow gets key hit as Pirates rally past White Sox 10-6
Joe Maddon says blaming slump on lineup switches a 'non-sophisticated conversation'
More Sports
Top Stories
9 CPS schools among best high schools in Illinois, report says
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at Niles laundry business
ROAD RAGE: Driver shot at after honking horn, police say
Girl, 15, shot to death in Englewood
Police: Michigan search area is gravesite for bodies of missing teen girls
Royal fashion: Meghan Markle's wedding dress
Girl, 6, dies after fall from window; may have been jumping on bed
Man helps rescue elderly neighbor from Little Village fire
Show More
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
Fortnite players frustrated by account hacking
7 dogs, 2 of them pregnant, rescued from Indiana garage fire
CPD sergeant, woman in wheelchair critically injured in South Shore fire
More News