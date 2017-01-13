Cubs Convention opens; exclusive interview with Tom Ricketts

The 32nd Annual Chicago Cubs Convention opened Friday night at the Sheraton Chicago, but this one is different. It is the first time the convention welcomes the Cubs as World Series champions.Hours before the ceremony, Cubs fans were lined up.Two and half months after the Cubs won it all many are still on cloud 9."We still watch the videos every day. This is, this is awesome. I'm still reliving every day," said Shelly Taylor, a Cubs fan.In the exhibit hall, fans were snapping up Cubs merchandise. But for many, the first order of business was to get a photo with the World Series trophy.The wait time was just couple of hours."On next year's Christmas card... and on my screen saver," said Pam Rojewski when asked where her trophy photo was going to go,Bradley Baker brought his own hardware, the Cubs "W" belt."It feels wonderful to walk around with a championship, with the belt. I sleep with this on, so you know," said Cubs fan Bradley Baker.At this year's convention, there's a feeling the Cubs have carved a new path, following a season of beauty and a true work of art.Winning does change things. At this year's convention, there's something unfamiliar - confidence."This is going to be going until the end of next season when we win it again. Yeah. I'm calling it now," said Cubs fan Matt Chatlosh.Cubs fans are not the only one excited about the upcoming season. In an ABC 7 Eyewitness News exclusive, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts talked about the World Series championship team, the season ahead and the team's plan to visit the White House on Monday.It was a moment 108 years in the making and it's still not sunk in for many fans, including the team's chairman. Tom Ricketts, whose family bought the team in October of 2009 promised fans he would do everything possible to bring them a World Series championship. Now that it's happened, Ricketts is happy to bask in the glow for a little longer.The spoils of success include a visit to the White House next week for Ricketts and the team. He said it has nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with Chicago, even though President Obama is a White Sox fan.It's been a whirlwind off season for the Cubs and their chairman. Starting with the victory parade that drew an estimated five million fans to downtown. For many long suffering fans... it was an overwhelming emotional experience. And Tom Ricketts says he was just happy to be a part of it."No one could anticipate how much this meant to fans... the parade...it's been an incredible experience," said Ricketts.With success comes expectations and the Cubs chairman is already entertaining questions about the future. After ending the longest current championship drought in modern professional sports, what do he do for an encore?"I think the only answer to that is win again," said Ricketts.Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in four weeks and four days.