Cubs face LA Dodgers Sunday in Game 2 of NLCS

Chicago Cubs players watch during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the LA Dodgers in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off Sunday night for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series in Los Angeles.

Game 2 starts at 6:38 p.m. CT.

Saturday night, the Cubs lost to the Dodgers, 5-2, in Game 1. Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing with umpire Mike Winters after a call at the plate was overturned by video review in the seventh inning.

Charlie Culberson of the Los Angeles Dodgers was originally called out at home on a single by Justin Turner. After a review that took 2 minutes, 45 seconds, Culberson was ruled safe due to the way catcher Willson Contreras blocked the plate.

Contreras extended his left leg as he caught the ball, preventing Culberson from touching home as he slid past. Major League Baseball instituted a rule prior to the 2014 season banning catchers from blocking home plate until they have possession of the ball. After the replay, Maddon stormed out of the dugout and began to argue. Winters, the crew chief, let him make a brief case before tossing him.

CUBS' GAME 2 ROSTER:

CUBS NLCS SCHEDULE:
Game 2: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Game 3: Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17
Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18
Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 (If necessary)
Game 6: Cubs at Dodgers, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 (If necessary)
Game 7: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 (If necessary)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
