The Chicago Cubs could clinch the National League Division Series if they win Game 4 against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Park Wednesday.Game 4 was postponed from Tuesday due to weather. The Cubs lead the division series two games to one.Late Wednesday morning, Cubs' manager Joe Maddon made a lineup change in response to the Nationals starting pitcher change. The Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg will start Wednesday's game instead of the previously announced Tanner Roark.Fans entered the Friendly Confines under tight security. But they were, as Cubs fans always are, dressed in style and ready to brave the weather conditions."This is my mother's onesie that I borrowed. It's nice and comfortable for this chilly weather," said Cameron Markiewicz, fan."It's unbelievable. Everybody is excited, waiting for the Cubs to win again," said Bob Burg, fan.Some fans had to scramble to make it back to the game today."I had to take off, but it was not a problem," said fan Julie Koelzer."I texted my boss and said the game was going to be postponed," said Cubs fan Austin Kepler. "He said go ahead."Some called in sick with Cubs fever."I just told a bunch of lies," said Patrick Talkowski. "It will be okay."One Nationals fan had to give up his playoff ticket because of the postponement."I was here visiting my son we had tickets for Game 3 but I am rained out of Game 4 so he's going to take one of his buddies today so I got to get back to work," said Nationals fan Mark Townsend.Greg Fobert can't imagine being any other play than at Wrigley Field. His love of the Cubs is written all over his arm; the tattoo sleeve took 20 hours to complete."I love the compliments. I get stopped by other fans. It is just awesome," he said.The weather also brought up memories from last year's World Series."I remember last year in the play offs there was pretty crummy weather and we always did well. I mean Chicago sports, we're used to it," said Cubs fan Jack Grant. "The Cubs can handle it, it's the Nationals that are going to have trouble with this."Rain or shine, the hope for a Cubs clinch is still strong.If the Nationals win Wednesday, Game 5 would be Thursday night in Washington. The winner of the NLDS takes on the Dodgers in the next round, scheduled to begin Saturday in Los Angeles.Chicago won 2-1 at home Monday.Arrieta has pitched just 10 1/3 innings since Aug. 30. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner got hurt during a loss at Pittsburgh on Sept. 4. He returned late last month and made a couple starts down the stretch, but lasted just three innings in a loss at St. Louis on Sept. 26.The Cubs skipped Arrieta's last turn in the rotation in the regular season and then pushed him back to Game 4 for the playoffs, giving the right-hander ample time to rest."Jake's really primed for this opportunity," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "He's done a great job of rehabbing his leg. He feels very good arm- and leg-wise right now. I'm real eager to watch him play."The 31-year-old Arrieta was a key factor in Chicago's turnaround in the last part of the season, going 6-3 with a 2.28 ERA in his final 12 outings. Arrieta, who is eligible for free agency after the season, could be making his last start in a Cubs uniform."These next few days are going to be extremely special, and if we're fortunate enough to get past these guys, like I feel we are, I'm going to do everything I can to enjoy the last few weeks," Arrieta said Monday.With Max Scherzer nursing his own right hamstring injury, Strasburg started the series opener on Friday and turned in a dominant performance. The right-hander was working on a no-hitter before Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit consecutive RBI singles with two outs in the sixth inning.Strasburg struck out 10 in seven innings and was charged with two unearned runs and three hits in Washington's 3-0 loss. Going back to the regular season, he is 5-2 with a microscopic 0.74 ERA and 73 Ks in 60 2/3 innings over his last nine starts.The rainout also meant the Nationals had to switch hotels.The biggest winner of the day was the Dodgers, who eliminated Arizona with a 3-1 victory in Game 3 of their NLDS on Monday night. If the NLDS between the Nationals and Cubs goes the distance, the survivor will have to play four times in five days.