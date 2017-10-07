SPORTS

Cubs fans excited for Game 2 of NLDS after defeating Nationals 3-0 in Game 1

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant reacts after reaching second base on an RBI double scoring teammate Javier Baez in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park.

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cubs fans will be packing the Park at Wrigley again Saturday to watch their team take on the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the NLDS after taking Game 1.

Saturday night's game is in Washington D.C. again, but there will definitely be a party in Wrigleyville.

Just 10 more wins until the Cubs secure the championship for another year. Friday night, the Cubs came out on top 3-0.

It was a pitcher's duel. Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks was outstanding, with Bryant and Rizzo the heroes as far as scoring.
Cubs fan were ecstatic when the 9th came to a close.

"So excited. It's going to happen again!" said fan Serene Miller.

"It was a solid way to start the series and it gives them a good momentum to keep going!" said fan Samantha Strawn.

Friday night was the first playoff watch party at the Park at Wrigley. It'll open up to host fans every game, home or away.

Saturday's game is set for 4:38 p.m., with Jon Lester pitching for the Cubs and Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals.
