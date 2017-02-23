Cubs giving fans in Loop chance to win tickets Thursday

Hit one out of our mobile ballpark at Millennium Park (South Promenade) for a chance to score tickets from 12-1 p.m. today! #HitForMobileTix pic.twitter.com/MEW2Db89bU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2017

Chicago Cubs staffers will be at the South Promenade in Millennium Park a day ahead of single-game ticket sales for a Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby.The event runs Thursday from 12-1 p.m.Like last year, fans who hit a home run will win a pair of 2017 Cubs tickets. Tickets will be delivered to fans via MLB's Ballpark app, a new mobile delivery option to receive Cubs tickets. Game tickets may include Opening Night and Opening Week, key matchups, promo item games and more, a Cubs news release said.The team will also be giving out food and drinks from Giordano's, Vienna Beef, Fannie May and Red Bull.Single game tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CST.