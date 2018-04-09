SPORTS

Cubs home opener rescheduled to Tuesday

The Cubs home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been rescheduled to Tuesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Cubs home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been rescheduled to Tuesday.

ABC7 will have pregame coverage starting at noon and will broadcast the game at 1:20 p.m.

For those who planned on going to the game, tickets from Monday will be honored on Tuesday, according to the team's website. No ticket exchange is necessary.

The Cubs tweeted photos of several players having "snow much fun" taking selfies and making snowballs during the delay.



Cubs fan Alexis Murphy was bundled up and fired up for the first pitch to be thrown.

"I have jeans, snow pants, two layers of socks and I have a sweatshirt and two shirts," she said.

Fan Mary Delucca brushed the snow off as an inconvenience.

"In nine years we sat through everything, so snow is just a minor thing to deal with today," she said.

Cubs fan Joey Bracco had just one goal in mind.

"I'm just hoping for another win," he said. "Another World Series and to carry on the winning tradition the last couple years."

There are many upgrades and new offerings for fans to enjoy this season.

The Chicago Cubs are offering a new ticketing deal inspired by the musical "Hamilton" and its "Ham for Ham" ticket lottery, which offers last-minute tickets for only $10. For every home game of the 2018 season, fans can sign up online starting 48 hours before the game and at least 60 people will be chosen to get a $10 ticket for that game. Why 60 $10 tickets? It's a nod to the Friendly Confines' address at 1060 W. Addison St. There are still single tickets available for those that don't want to roll the dice on the new lottery system.
The Cubs are offering a new $10 ticket lottery inspired by the "Ham for Ham" $10 ticket lottery for the musical "Hamilton."



Wrigley Field itself has undergone some major upgrades. Players will enjoy improved dugouts and some additional stretching areas, while fans can enjoy some new food options, faster wifi and the new American Airlines 1914 Club for premium ticket holders.

Monday is the Cubs Home Opener, and fans will see plenty of new features at Wrigley Field.



There are eight new concession stands opening this year with choices ranging from street tacos to prime rib sandwiches.

Updates were made inside the park too, including upgraded dugouts, additional ADA seats and faster wifi.


Change has come to the surrounding area as well during the off season.

Just last week the new Hotel Zachary opened across the street from Wrigley Field. Named for the architect of Wrigley Field, Zachary Taylor Davis, the hotel has about 175 rooms with spectacular views of the ballpark. Hotel Zachary has six restaurants in the building with food ranging from barbecue to tacos, plus a brand new McDonald's on the main floor. Cubs fans from near and far can stay at the hotel starting at about $300 on game days and $200 on non-game days.

The Hotel Zachary, located directly across from Wrigley Field, is now open.



Another change outside Wrigley itself is to the name of the outdoor plaza immediately adjacent to it. Formerly called The Park at Wrigley, the Cubs announced a new name for the area, Gallagher Way, and aim to double the number of events held there.

"I think the great majority of our neighbors are supportive of what we're doing here in the ward," said Julian Green, a spokesman for the Cubs. "We're really doing something good here for the community. We're adding to the quality of life, we're enhancing the economics of the community. ... We're hopeful that if we can get past the obstructionists and some of the barriers that are put up by our local alderman, we can do some really good things here."

Cubs fan Dave Richardson is pleased with the changes -- as long as the team keeps some signature symbols around.

"At first it's just all new but it's neat," he said. "Change is good as long as they keep the scoreboard and the ivy, I'm happy."

Rest assured that diehards' Cubbie blue blood is already flowing once again on the North Side.

"I grew up right there on 35th. I never liked the Sox, always been a Cub fan and, hey, it's the best," said Taya Grant.
