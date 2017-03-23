SPORTS

Cubs' Kris Bryant goes back to high school

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Robert Snow&#47;redbull.com)</span></div>
Chicago Cub Kris Bryant recently returned to his Las Vegas high school to reminisce about the good old days.

The World Series Champion Bryant graduated from Bonanza High School in 2010. He recently visited the school to relive some high school memories, including breaking a car window with one of his signature home runs.

In addition to playing a lot of baseball, the Cubs star met his future wife at the school. They were married earlier this year.
