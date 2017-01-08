Cubs' Kris Bryant marries long-time girlfriend

Had a great time celebrating Mr. & Mrs. @KrisBryant_23 last night. pic.twitter.com/e5HVRaQGg1 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 8, 2017

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant married his high school sweetheart Jessica Delp on Saturday in Las Vegas.The wedding comes just four days after Bryant celebrated his 25th birthday.The couple's anniversary is 1-7, 17 for No. 17.And Bryant's teammates also attended the wedding, including Anthony Rizzo.