SPORTS

Cubs' Kris Bryant marries long-time girlfriend

Kris Bryant and Jessica Delp got married.

LAS VEGAS (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant married his high school sweetheart Jessica Delp on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The wedding comes just four days after Bryant celebrated his 25th birthday.

The couple's anniversary is 1-7, 17 for No. 17.


And Bryant's teammates also attended the wedding, including Anthony Rizzo.

Related Topics:
sportsweddingChicago CubsLincoln ParkWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
National League MVP Kris Bryant marries his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Delp
Joel Embiid thinks 76ers 'have a chance' to make playoffs
Wheaton soccer coach honored with new SUV for community work
Dolphins QB Matt Moore officially cleared to return after big hit
More Sports
Top Stories
3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley
Police: Man arrested at O'Hare after breaching checkpoint
Death penalty possible in Florida airport shooting case
Stars' plane forced to land because of smoke in cockpit
Wheaton soccer coach honored with new SUV for community work
3 hurt in extra-alarm fire in Austin
Man, 70, charged with DUI after fatal Skyway crash dies
Show More
1 killed, 7 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Winter storm hits New England after icing over the South
4 Killed, at Least a Dozen Wounded In Jerusalem Truck Attack, Officials Say
State police investigate report of shots fired on Dan Ryan
Week-long stay in the Chicago Pedway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos