Cubs' Kris Bryant posts video of wedding

Had a great time celebrating Mr. & Mrs. @KrisBryant_23 last night. pic.twitter.com/e5HVRaQGg1 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 8, 2017

Such a blast this weekend! Watching lovebirds get married and hanging with amazing friends!!! pic.twitter.com/YpT9lRTo1i — Kristina Lackey (@klackey33) January 8, 2017

Are we surprised Travis Wood was shirtless? No we are not. https://t.co/pim5tNXJ9f pic.twitter.com/XV9q7iO0qY — Lauren Comitor (@laurencomitor) January 8, 2017

World Series champ Kris Bryant shared video from his wedding day with his fans. He posted the video on his Instagram account.The third baseman married his high school sweetheart Jessica Delp on January 7 in Las Vegas.The wedding came just four days after Bryant celebrated his 25th birthday.The couple's anniversary is 1-7, 17 for No. 17.And Bryant's teammates also attended the wedding, including Anthony Rizzo.