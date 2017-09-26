  • BREAKING NEWS ABC News Special Report: Trump, president of Spain take questions at joint press conference... around 12:45 p.m.
SPORTS

Cubs look to clinch division title Tuesday against Cardinals

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist, center, celebrates his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers as he enters the dugout on Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck)

By
ST. LOUIS (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs could be one game away from clinching the NL Central Division championship.

All it would take is a win against the Cardinals in St. Louis or a loss for the Milwaukee Brewers, who are also playing Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs' first pitch is 7:15 p.m. in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

"It would be nice if they could clinch at home, but I'll take it any way they can do it," said Cubs fan Frank Mosey.

If Tuesday night's game is anything like Monday's game against the Cardinals, the Cubs are in good shape. The Cubs dominated the diamond in St. Louis against the Cardinals. Addison Russel had a three-run double in the first inning alone and then he delivered in another way - nachos for the fan whose plate fell when Russel dove into the stands a few innings later. Cubs crushed the Cards, 10- 2.

"They've been playing very good ball recently," said fan Ronald Jordan." They're peaking at the right time, going into the playoffs, which is what you want. And based on the players they had last year and the acquisitions this year, I think they have everything that they need."

Cubs would clinch with a win in St. Louis or a loss for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fun Fact: This week in 1935, the Cubs clinched the NL pennant in a double-header sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsSt. Louis Cardinalswrigley fieldChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Teen suffers burns doing drills at football practice
Cubs, on verge of clinching division, visit St. Louis
Russell brings nachos to Cards fan, Cubs near Central clinch
Vote: The best (and worst) so far from Week 3 in the NFL
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis near Joliet
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Officials: Driver dies in Chicago crash after fleeing police in Evergreen Park
Videos released of crash that killed woman, off-duty CPD officer
Teen suffers burns doing drills at football practice
Ambulance tire slashed as medics report for call
Maria washes up World War II era ordnance on beach
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn
Show More
Niles North HS students learn details of hazing allegations
'Making a Murderer' appeal to be heard by full federal court in Chicago
NCAA basketball coaches among 10 charged with fraud, corruption
'I wanted you to feel my pain:' Man found dead after allegedly shooting ex's mom
Funeral director arrested over corpse pictures
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos