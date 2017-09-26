Cubs look to clinch division title Tuesday against Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs could be one game away from clinching the NL Central Division championship.All it would take is a win against the Cardinals in St. Louis or a loss for the Milwaukee Brewers, who are also playing Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.The Cubs' first pitch is 7:15 p.m. in St. Louis against the Cardinals."It would be nice if they could clinch at home, but I'll take it any way they can do it," said Cubs fan Frank Mosey.If Tuesday night's game is anything like Monday's game against the Cardinals, the Cubs are in good shape. The Cubs dominated the diamond in St. Louis against the Cardinals. Addison Russel had a three-run double in the first inning alone and then he delivered in another way - nachos for the fan whose plate fell when Russel dove into the stands a few innings later. Cubs crushed the Cards, 10- 2."They've been playing very good ball recently," said fan Ronald Jordan." They're peaking at the right time, going into the playoffs, which is what you want. And based on the players they had last year and the acquisitions this year, I think they have everything that they need."Cubs would clinch with a win in St. Louis or a loss for the Milwaukee Brewers.Fun Fact: This week in 1935, the Cubs clinched the NL pennant in a double-header sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.