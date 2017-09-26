SPORTS

Cubs lose to Cardinals 8-7, magic number stands at 1

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, is safe at second ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Greg Garcia Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By and John Garcia
ST. LOUIS (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs' magic number remains one after losing to the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night.

The Cards beat the Cubs 8-7 in St. Louis. The Cubs are one game away from clinching the National League Division title.

The Cubs could have clinched Tuesday night if they had won against the Cardinals or if the Milwaukee Brewers had lost against the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers beat the Reds 7-6.

"It would be nice if they could clinch at home, but I'll take it any way they can do it," said Cubs fan Frank Mosey.

Monday night the Cubs dominated the diamond in St. Louis against the Cardinals. Addison Russell had a three-run double in the first inning alone and then he delivered in another way - nachos for the fan whose plate fell when Russel dove into the stands a few innings later. Cubs crushed the Cards, 10- 2.

"They've been playing very good ball recently," said fan Ronald Jordan. "They're peaking at the right time, going into the playoffs, which is what you want. And based on the players they had last year and the acquisitions this year, I think they have everything that they need."

Fun Fact: This week in 1935, the Cubs clinched the NL pennant in a double-header sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist, center, celebrates his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers as he enters the dugout on Sept. 24, 2017.


Last year, the Cubs broke a 108-year World Series championship drought. But can they shake the championship hangover that has plagued other teams?

If they win, the Cubs would become the first world champs in 5 years to make it back into the playoffs the following season.

Fans are excited, but it's definitely a different feeling from a year ago.

"After last year, winning it all, and winning it in such dramatic fashion, in the seventh game of the World Series, that's tough to beat," said retired sportswriter Fred Mitchell.

For the parents of World Series Baby Luke Wessels, a 2-month-old who was conceived during last year's Cubs celebrations, they hope he will get to witness a World Series in person.

"Probably not the same, but it is still exciting for sure," said mom Beth Wessels.

Cubs fan Craig McCudden, who lives in Los Angeles and drove to Chicago to take in the season-ending series this weekend, also said a second World Series win would just be gravy.

"I don't care if they ever win the World Series ever again," McCudden said. "I'm satisfied. If they do it now, it's just gravy."

Ticket brokers said that after last year's record-setting ticket prices for the World Series, tickets sales this season have been more disappointing.

"There is demand, but it's nowhere near what it was last year. It's like 30-40 percent less," said ticket broker Steve Buzil.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsSt. Louis Cardinalswrigley fieldChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Bulls re-sign Nikola Mirotic, who says consistency is his only focus
Zach LaVine's knee healing, but full practices must wait
Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. exits with bruised shoulder after running into wall
Cardinals deny Cubs from clinching
Trout homers, Pujols gets 100 RBIs as Angels top White Sox
More Sports
Top Stories
Truck from Iowa company collided with Fed Ex vehicles in Joliet
Sex assault reported on Gurnee walking path
ABC7's Hosea Sanders speaks about his battle with prostate cancer
Carjacking near United Center ends in Near West Side crash
Otto Warmbier was 'blind and deaf' when he returned to US from N. Korea, parents say
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Niles North HS students learn details of hazing allegations
BBB warns of fraudulent online dog sales
Show More
Videos released of crash that killed woman, off-duty CPD officer
Police searching for man who fired shots in Skokie
Roy Moore defeats Trump-backed Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama GOP primary runoff
Mayor praises CPD officers reprimanded for taking a knee
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos