Cubs lose to Nationals 6-3 in Game 2 of NLDS

Cubs fans celebrated a 3-0 victory over the Nationals in Game of the NLDS. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs lost to the Washington Nationals 6-3 Saturday in Game 2 of the NLDS in Washington D.C.

Bryce Harper hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and Ryan Zimmerman tacked on a three-run shot moments later to lift the Washington Nationals to a 6-3 comeback victory over the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Saturday, evening their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

The Nationals were in serious danger of falling behind 2-0 in the series, entering the eighth trailing 3-1 after dropping Game 1 by a 3-0 score. But after accumulating four hits through the first 16 innings of the postseason, Washington broke out with five runs and four hits, led by 2015 NL MVP Harper and longtime face of the franchise Zimmerman.

The NLDS moves to Wrigley Field for Game 3 on Monday. The Cubs will have Jose Quintana on the mound and the Nationals counter with two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who was pushed back in the rotation because of an injured right hamstring.

The line up was:
1. Albert Almora Jr., CF
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Addison Russell, SS
6. Ben Zobrist, RF
7. Javy Baez, 2B
8. Ian Happ, LF
9. Jon Lester, P

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
