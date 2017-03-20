SPORTS

Cubs meet with community about Wrigley construction Monday night

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Cubs kick off a new season in April even as the Friendly Confines and land around it are in the middle of a major renovation project. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
People who live and work around Wrigley Field will learn what to expect Monday night as the World Series champs kick off a new season in April even as the Friendly Confines and land around it are in the middle of a major renovation project.

The entire neighborhood is like one big construction zones, and even though it is only a couple week before the Cubs play their first games at Wrigley Field for the season there is still a lot of work to do. Whether it's construction of the new plaza outside the ballpark or the hotel across the street, the neighborhood is undergoing a giant makeover. Many residents are hoping that makeover will draw people there year-round.

"We want people to shop, to dine, stay in the neighborhood, enjoy Lakeview for everything," said Maureen Martino, Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce.

"I think it's going to help us, for our location, draw people to this side of the ballpark and want to be in the neighborhood," said Joe Spagnoli, owner of Yak-Zies across the street from the ballpark.

But with more people also comes more traffic, noise, and congestion, all issues neighbors have complained about for years. Many are expected to bring those issues up again at Monday night's meeting with the Cubs.

On the heels of their World Series championship the team is enjoying a bit of a honeymoon period with their neighbors and the city. Many residents, in fact, said the city did a good job handling the crowds who gathered around Wrigleyville during the World Series last year.

"This is still a residential community, a lot of people moved into the area around the plaza with hopes to have a family and stuff like that despite being near Wrigley Field," said Chester Kropidlowski, Lakeview Citizen's Council.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Cubswrigley fieldconstructionChicagoLakeviewWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Raptors look to snap 11-game skid vs. Bulls
2 of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico
ACC proves it was overrated
Blackhawks clinch playoff berth for ninth consecutive season
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Woman carjacked in River North
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Woman dies after consuming toxic tea from Chinatown
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Carry-on electronics rules changing on flights from some Middle East airports to U.S.
Police investigate sexting at Lake Zurich school district
Show More
Woman accused of forcing runaway, 14, into prostitution
Loop bank robbery suspect arrested on CTA bus
Edamame recalled over listeria fears
Study: Red light cameras make Chicago streets safer; some may be relocated
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
String of violent robberies hit Uptown, Lincoln Square
Celebrate first day of spring with bubbles
More Video