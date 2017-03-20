Cubs meet with community about Wrigley construction Monday night

People who live and work around Wrigley Field will learn what to expect Monday night as the World Series champs kick off a new season in April even as the Friendly Confines and land around it are in the middle of a major renovation project.The entire neighborhood is like one big construction zones, and even though it is only a couple week before the Cubs play their first games at Wrigley Field for the season there is still a lot of work to do. Whether it's construction of the new plaza outside the ballpark or the hotel across the street, the neighborhood is undergoing a giant makeover. Many residents are hoping that makeover will draw people there year-round."We want people to shop, to dine, stay in the neighborhood, enjoy Lakeview for everything," said Maureen Martino, Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce."I think it's going to help us, for our location, draw people to this side of the ballpark and want to be in the neighborhood," said Joe Spagnoli, owner of Yak-Zies across the street from the ballpark.But with more people also comes more traffic, noise, and congestion, all issues neighbors have complained about for years. Many are expected to bring those issues up again at Monday night's meeting with the Cubs.On the heels of their World Series championship the team is enjoying a bit of a honeymoon period with their neighbors and the city. Many residents, in fact, said the city did a good job handling the crowds who gathered around Wrigleyville during the World Series last year."This is still a residential community, a lot of people moved into the area around the plaza with hopes to have a family and stuff like that despite being near Wrigley Field," said Chester Kropidlowski, Lakeview Citizen's Council.