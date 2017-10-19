Cubs must beat Dodgers in Game 5 to send NLCS back to LA

Put it in a museum. pic.twitter.com/60ATYhKZrX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 19, 2017

This image provided by Keith Hupp shows the Los Angeles Dodgers fan holding the home run ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez in NLCS Game 4 at Wrigley Field on Oct. 18, 2017.

It's not over yet! Only one team in the history of Major League Baseball has come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Could the Chicago Cubs be the second?"We are going to win. We have to win. We have to do it for Chicago," said Jeff Liberman, a Cubs fan."I am confident that they are going to do well. I knew they were going to win last night because that's what they do. They rally from behind," said Kara Severson, another Cubs fan.Many fans were probably a little tired Thursday morning, after spending the night celebrating Wednesday's win."I don't even know what time it is," said Mike Diehl, a sleepy Cubs fan.Comedian Bob Newhart turned his "W" flag upside down Wednesday night to fly an "M" instead.Fans said all they can do right now is focus on one game at time. Game 5 is another must win for the Cubs to take the series back to Los Angeles."If the players are nervous about winning tonight, I am just as nervous as they are," said Lupe Gomez, also a Cubs fan.Win or lose, the faithful are sticking with their team after a great season."I have been a Cubs fans since I was this tall. I am with them either way," Diehl said.If fans want tickets to see Game 5 in person, it will cost them.On StubHub, standing-room-only tickets start at $110 for Game 5, up from $65 for Game 4.Game 4: Dodgers at Cubs, 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 (If necessary)Game 6: Cubs at Dodgers, 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 (If necessary)Game 7: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 (If necessary)Javier Baez sensed he was ready to bust out of his slump and give the Chicago Cubs the lift they needed.As breakthroughs go, this was a big one. Just in time to keep the season going for the defending champs.Baez snapped an 0-for-20 skid with two home runs, Wade Davis hung on for a six-out save and Cubs avoided a sweep, holding off the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Wednesday night in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series."We have to be much more offensive," manager Joe Maddon said. "It's got to start happening tomorrow. We're going to do this. Going to pull this off, we have to become more offensive tomorrow."Baez finally got going with a pair of solo drives.Jake Arrieta pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning to help the Cubs close their deficit to 3-1. Maddon got ejected for the second time in this series in the eighth, and a packed Wrigley Field crowd watched Davis get Cody Bellinger to ground into a game-ending double play.Maddon was heavily criticized for not using Davis during a 4-1 loss in Game 2. This time, the Cubs closer threw 48 pitches to finish the job.Willson Contreras also homered for the Cubs. Bellinger and Justin Turner connected for the Dodgers, who had won a team-record six straight playoff games.Game 5 is Thursday, with Jose Quintana pitching for Chicago against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw."They're the world champs, and you know they're going to fight to the end," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "So today, they did. We got beat today."Baez hit solo drives in the second and fifth after going hitless in his first 20 playoff at-bats. He had been watching videos and felt his timing was starting to come back in recent trips to the plate."I just need to take a step back and see what's going on," he said.Contreras added a long homer against Alex Wood.Davis entered with a 3-1 lead in the eighth. He gave up a leadoff homer to Turner, who went 2 for 2 and drew two walks.Maddon became incensed that a swinging strike three against Curtis Granderson was ruled a foul after the umpires discussed the play. Maddon got tossed, and Granderson struck out swinging at the next pitch.And after walking Yasmani Grandal to put runners on first and second, Davis struck out Chase Utley , who is hitless in his last 24 postseason at-bats.All seven of Chicago's runs in this series have come on homers. And long drives in the second by Contreras and Baez made it 2-0."Great to have this win, because if not we were going home tomorrow," Baez said. "But I feel like we're still not on track as a team. But I think if we get back on track, everybody as a team, we're going to be the best again."Contreras' 491-foot homer banged off the left-field videoboard and Baez sent a towering drive out to left.Bellinger cut it to 2-1 with his drive to right in the third. But Baez got the lead back up to two with a shot to the left-field bleachers in the fifth, the raucous crowd chanting "Javy! Javy!" for the flashy young star who was co-MVP of the NLCS last year.No Cubs player had hit two in a playoff game since Alex Gonzalez went deep twice in Game 2 of the 2003 NLCS against Miami.Arrieta exited with runners on first and second in the seventh after walking Chris Taylor on a 3-2 pitch. He tipped his hat as fans gave him a standing ovation, a fitting show of appreciation for a pitcher with an expiring contract."Hopefully, it's not a goodbye, it's a thank you, obviously," Arrieta said. "I still intend to have another start in this ballpark. If that's where it ends, I did my best and I left it all out there."Arrieta turns 32 in March and figures to land a huge deal in free agency. The trade that brought him from Baltimore helped fuel Chicago's rise, with the right-hander capturing the 2015 NL Cy Young Award and contributing to last year's drought-busting championship run.Limited by a right hamstring injury in the final month of the season, he threw 111 pitches. Brian Duensing retired Bellinger on a fly to end the seventh.Turner made it a one-run game with his homer off the left-field videoboard against Davis in the eighth.A career-high 16-game winner, Wood gave up three runs and four hits in 42/3 innings."The only frustrating thing is we fell a run short," Turner said. "We played a great game, they played a great game. They just hit one more ball over the fence than we did."FINISHING UPMaddon said Davis would not be available on Thursday."So other guys got to do it," Maddon said. "We have to be much more offensive. It's got to start happening tomorrow. We're going to do this. Going to pull this off, we have to become more offensive tomorrow."QUOTABLEChicago's Kyle Schwarber on all the Cubs' runs coming on homers in the series: "That's fine. A run's a run, anyway you can get them in. Obviously, we want to manufacture some runs, but we won a ballgame 3-2 hitting homers; I'll take that, too."UP NEXTDodgers: The Dodgers turn to Kershaw to try to wrap up the series. The three-time NL Cy Young winner went five innings in Game 1, allowing two runs, and has a 4.76 ERA in two postseason starts this year.Cubs: Quintana pitched five innings of two-hit ball in Game 1, one day after his wife, Michel, was taken off the team plane in Albuquerque with a medical ailment.Cubs manager Joe Maddon turned out to be right. Even the umpire said so, later.Maddon's prize? He got ejected for the second time in the NL Championship Series.At least he'll get one more day in the dugout. Chicago reliever Wade Davis struck out Curtis Granderson on the next pitch after the disputed call and the Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Wednesday night in Game 4 to avoid a sweep.Maddon lost his argument in the eighth inning over what was originally ruled a swinging strikeout of Granderson. That call was changed to a foul tip after Granderson objected and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asked the umpires to confer on the field.Under Major League Baseball rules, the play was not subject to video review."After looking at it (on replay afterward), I was dead wrong," plate umpire Jim Wolf said. "I talked myself into the whole thing."Maddon said afterward, "If Granderson hit the next pitch out, I might come running out of the clubhouse in my jockstrap. It was really that bad."Wolf - the brother of former big league pitcher Randy Wolf - said afterward he heard "two distinct, separate sounds" on the pitch, believing the first to be the pitch bouncing in the dirt and the second being the pop of the catcher's mitt. After Roberts appealed and Wolf gathered his crew, he was told by his fellow umps "that the ball did not bounce - it did hit the ground but it did not bounce.""I basically talked myself into 'he did foul tip it,'" Wolf said.Maddon didn't buy the "two sounds" explanation at the moment and roared at several members of the crew. He wasn't buying it afterward, either."I'm not going to sit here and bang on umpires. I love a lot of guys on this crew. I've know them a long time. But that can't happen," he said."The process was horrible. ... You have 40-some thousand people, it's late in the game. The other sound could have come from some lady screaming in the first row."Maddon was ejected in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium after a call at home plate was overturned because of the slide rule. He basically acknowledged he was trying to get himself tossed this time around.After poking more holes in the "two sounds" explanation, he said, "There is no way, no way I'm not getting ejected at that point. I've got make my point. Just being honest," he added.Crew chief Mike Winters confirmed Maddon had something to say "to everybody, because at that point, the process didn't matter to him. It just mattered that it didn't go his way."We were trying to calm him down and we tried not to eject him, but he made that impossible," he said.He's become Mr. Hawk-tober.Remember that fan who made the great catch on Justin Turner's game-ending home run at Dodger Stadium over the weekend? Guess what? He did it again.Keith Hupp came up with his second homer souvenir in the NL Championship Series, corralling the ball Cubs star Javier Baez hit into the bleachers at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night."I'm still kind of a newbie at this ballhawking stuff," the retired policeman told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Chicago. "The only thing that's lightning strike-ish about this is that it's two in four days."Hupp is 54, from Southern California and has rooted for the Dodgers forever. A season ticket-holder, he always sits in the outfield and has gotten 11 home-run balls this year.But a pair of playoff goodies - hard to imagine anyone is having a better postseason than him.Fan-tastic!"I'm old, I've got gray hair and a bum shoulder," he said. "I do have a good glove."Hupp said the Turner catch was easy. He scrambled toward a railing in the center-field stands and, with no one near him, leaned over to make the snag. The three-run drive in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Dodgers a 4-1 win in Game 2, and Hupp presented the ball to Turner that night.The grab became an instant highlight and made Hupp an internet sensation. The play he made to get the Baez ball in Game 4, that was more painful.Hupp was close to the top row of the left-field seats - above the noted ballhawks patrolling Waveland Avenue - when Baez connected in the second inning. The ball hit a back railing and caromed into a swarm of fans, beneath a TV camera stand."Everyone was about half my age, but I pounced. I'll pounce if there are no kids around," he said."I grabbed the ball and tried to tuck it in, like a football," he said. "I got piled on pretty good, I could feel a couple guys trying to rip it out of my glove. It felt like I got a cracked rib."Hupp planned to be at Game 5 Thursday night with Los Angeles holding a 3-1 lead. One more Dodgers win and he'd get a chance at the ultimate prize."I only started doing this stuff a few years ago, after I retired," he said. "But I do know that catching a home run ball at the World Series, that would be the holy grail."