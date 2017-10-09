CHICAGO (WLS) --Monday's Cubs playoff game is a test for security officials as huge crowds gather in and around Wrigley Field.
The Cubs return home to Wrigley for Game 3 of the National League Division Series after splitting the first two games with the Nationals in Washington D.C.
Monday's game started at 3:08 p.m., with Jose Quintana pitching for the Cubs and Max Scherzer on the mound for the Nationals. After four innings, the game remains scoreless.
Chicago police and private security are stretched thin with the Cubs game, Columbus Day Parade and the Bears game Monday.
Heavily armed police roamed the streets outside Wrigley Field, and huge city plow trucks moved into place before game time to block traffic around the ballpark. Officers on horseback lined Clark Street by Addison.
Security is always tight around Wrigley Field, especially for postseason games, but Monday's presence is even greater than most fans remember. Police even met with operators of bars around the ballpark to review security.
As fans roll out in force at Wrigley, police and emergency responders kept a watchful eye on the ballpark's surroundings.
"It's always scary nowadays. You never know what's going to happen," said Tim Mayer, who came to Wrigley from Indiana.
Like the postseason last year, expect long lines for metal detectors before first pitch. Bags will be checked and cameras and cell phones will be removed for screenings.
Streets around Wrigley were closed to traffic starting around 1 p.m., and there are parking restrictions.
"They're shutting down my street. We had to move our car today," said Cubs fan Catie Gruenwald.
Some fans took advantage of the new Park at Wrigley before the game. And on what looks to be an epic sports day in Chicago history some fans were already planning on heading straight to Soldier Field for the Bears game after the Cubs.
Cubs fan David Hayes said he's way more concerned about securing a ticket for Monday's playoff game than security. He was first in line at the box office, bright and early Monday morning.
Hayes is doing the right thing buying from an authorized vendor, with the Better Business Bureau and warning against ticket scams. The BBB advises to purchase tickets from the venue, look up information about your seller before buying, only buying from trusted vendors, know the refund policy and use payment methods that come with protections. For more information, visit bbb.org.
This is the first playoff game at home this year, so fans are stocking up on the shirts at the official Cubs store inside the Park at Wrigley.
CUBS GAME 3 LINEUP
The Chicago Cubs have released their lineup for Game 3.
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 9, 2017
1. Jon Jay, CF
2. Kris Bryant, 3B
3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4. Willson Contreras, C
5. Ben Zobrist, 2B
6. Kyle Schwarber, LF
7. Jason Heyward, RF
8. Addison Russell, SS
9. Jose Quintana, P